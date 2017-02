SYDNEY, Sept 22 India's National Mineral Development Corp (NMDC) has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in Australian iron ore and gold explorer Legacy Iron Ore for almost A$19 million ($19 million), the company said on Thursday.

Legacy said in a statement it would consider spinning off certain assets into a new entity following the cash injection from NMDC.

Legacy shares tumbled 26 percent to A$0.14 after the deal. (Reporting by Michael Smith)