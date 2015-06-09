CALGARY, Alberta, June 9 Hedge fund and activist
shareholder FrontFour Capital Corp said on Tuesday it plans to
vote against the proposed sale of troubled Canadian producer
Legacy Oil + Gas to Crescent Point Energy Corp
.
Connecticut-based FrontFour owns 6.8 percent of outstanding
Legacy shares and said in April it planned to nominate three
directors to the debt-ridden company's board.
Crescent Point, Canada's No. 4 independent oil and gas
producer, agreed to acquire Legacy for shares and debt in a deal
valued at C$1.53 billion.
Crescent Point offered 0.095 of its own shares for each
Legacy share, but the value of Crescent Point shares has since
fallen from C$29.82 on May 26 when the deal was announced to
C$27.13 on Tuesday, pushing the offer down to C$2.58 per Legacy
share.
FrontFour said it would vote against the proposed plan at
Legacy's annual and special meeting of shareholders, scheduled
for June 30.
"In light of the structure of the transaction and current
trading price of Crescent Point shares, we cannot support the
plan of arrangement as proposed," FrontFour portfolio manager
Zachary George said in a statement.
George is the son of former Suncor Energy Inc Chief
Executive Officer Rick George.
Legacy shares closed up 2.8 percent at C$2.55 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)