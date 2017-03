LONDON Aug 13 Life insurance and pensions company Legal & General Group Plc will quit trade body Association of British Insurers (ABI), a spokesman said on Wednesday without giving reasons for the decision.

The 177-year-old company will release a statement later in the day giving details of its decision, the spokesman said.

ABI has nearly 300 members, accounting for 90 percent of the UK insurance market. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Steve Slater)