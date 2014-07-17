LONDON, July 17 UK insurer Legal & General
said on Thursday that it plans to start lending direct
to businesses across Europe.
The company said it had taken a 40 percent equity stake in
Pemberton Asset Management, which is launching a new direct
lending platform to provide loans and private placements to
mid-market companies.
The service will be open to companies with a turnover of
between 100 million euros and 1 billion euros and Legal &
General said it would invest an initial 250 million euros but
intends to make further "significant commitments".
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Steve Slater)