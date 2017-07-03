BRIEF-Liberty Specialty Markets picks Luxembourg as HQ for post-Brexit EU operations
* Co, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, intends to headquarter its post-Brexit EU operations in Luxembourg
July 3 Insurer Legal & General Group Plc named Emma Byron managing director of individual annuities in its retail retirement division.
Byron most recently led the group financial planning and analysis function at the insurer's retirement unit. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, July 4 The U.S. government has sought to intervene in Apple's appeal against an EU order to pay back up to 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in Irish taxes, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
DUBAI, July 4 Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudia, expects the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronics on its direct flights to the United States to be lifted by July 19, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.