BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
LONDON Nov 8 British insurer Legal & General said on Tuesday it appointed Bernie Hickman as chief executive of a new combined UK and U.S. insurance division, Legal & General Insurance.
Hickman was previously chief of Legal & General Home Finance and managing director of L&G's individual retirement division, the insurer said in a statement.
The new life insurance division will combine existing U.S. and UK business and will have more than 7 million customers, L&G said.
"Legal & General has two large successful international businesses, Legal & General Investment Management, and Legal & General Retirement. We are now developing our third international business, our insurance business," L&G chief executive Nigel Wilson said.
Legal & General's British general insurance business will remain separate, an L&G spokesman said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.