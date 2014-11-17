LONDON Nov 17 UK insurer Legal & General
and investment manager Patron Capital said on Monday
they had agreed a strategic partnership to invest in long term
property and infrastructure-backed deals with positive social
impact.
The new partnership, Perpetual Opportunities Partnership
(POP), supports Legal & General's plan to play a greater role in
UK housing and infrastructure, the firms said in a statement.
POP would focus on investing in the energy, housing, urban
regeneration and alternative financing sectors, they added,
initially in the UK and Ireland.
They would target medium and long-term investments that
offer strong risk-adjusted returns, whilst also providing a
wider positive social impact.
The partnership would not bid for assets normally attractive
to Patron's existing funds or Legal & General's existing direct
property origination platforms, they said, and would not be
constrained by deal size, with equity investments likely in the
20 million pounds to 200 million pounds range.
