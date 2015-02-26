LONDON Feb 26 Insurer Legal & General said on Thursday it made an initial 25 million pound ($38.81 million) investment in the UK private rental market, and could invest up to 1 billion pounds in the sector.

L&G said the first investment, through its Legal & General Capital unit, was a regeneration site in Walthamstow, northeast London, to build and rent over 300 flats.

L&G Capital said it had invested 4.6 billion pounds in UK direct investments and infrastructure over the past couple of years.

L&G said last month it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds to a new British fund for infrastructure projects and seek external financing to expand its size to 15 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6441 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)