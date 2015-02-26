LONDON Feb 26 Insurer Legal & General
said on Thursday it made an initial 25 million pound ($38.81
million) investment in the UK private rental market, and could
invest up to 1 billion pounds in the sector.
L&G said the first investment, through its Legal & General
Capital unit, was a regeneration site in Walthamstow, northeast
London, to build and rent over 300 flats.
L&G Capital said it had invested 4.6 billion pounds in UK
direct investments and infrastructure over the past couple of
years.
L&G said last month it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds to
a new British fund for infrastructure projects and seek external
financing to expand its size to 15 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6441 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)