LONDON, March 4 Insurer Legal & General said on
Wednesday its operating profit rose 10 percent in 2014 to 1.28
billion pounds ($1.96 billion), with company pension deals
boosting sales of annuities.
Annuity assets rose 28 percent to 44 billion pounds, lifted
by a doubling in sales of bulk annuities - taking on the risk of
defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.
But the operating profit came in below the 1.31 billion
pounds forecast in a poll of analysts supplied by the company.
The company said it would pay a total dividend of 11.25
pence per share, against a forecast 11.23 pence.
($1 = 0.6519 pounds)
