LONDON May 6 Insurer Legal & General
posted an 8 percent rise in net cash generation in its first
quarter to March 31, but inflows to its asset management arm
dropped, compared with a year earlier.
Net cash generation rose to 330 million pounds and
operational cash generation rose 11 percent to 326 million
pounds, L&G said in a trading statement on Wednesday.
L&G Investment Management's assets under management rose 17
percent to 736.8 billion pounds ($1.12 trillion), but net
inflows in the quarter were 2.6 billion pounds, compared with
9.0 billion pounds in Q1 2014.
Individual annuity sales dropped to 99 million pounds from
244 million, following UK pension reform.
($1 = 0.6578 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)