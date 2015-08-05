LONDON Aug 5 British insurer Legal & General
's operating profit rose a forecast-beating 18 percent
in the first half of its fiscal year, helped by strong
performance in the bulk annuity market, the firm said on
Wednesday.
Life insurers have looked to the bulk annuity market for new
business as individual annuity sales dwindle following British
pension reform, which give retirees more freedom over what to do
with their pension pots.
Bulk annuity business involves insurers taking on the risk
of all or part of company defined benefit, or final salary,
pension schemes.
L&G's operating profit rose to 750 million pounds in the six
months to the end of June from a year earlier, against a
forecast of 692 million pounds in a company-supplied poll.
Legal & General Investment Management's assets under
management rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 715 billion
pounds. But the asset management arm's AUM dropped by 3 percent
over the second quarter.
L&G said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.45 pence a
share, up 19 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)