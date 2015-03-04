* FY op profit up 10 pct to 1.28 bln stg vs f'cast 1.31 bln
* Bulk annuity sales double, individual sales halve
* Total dividend up 21 percent to 11.25p/shr
* Considers raising stake in Indian joint venture
* Shares down 3.5 pct, retreat from record high
(Releads, adds U.S. management change, share price, ceo,
analyst comment, India plans)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, March 4 Legal & General Plc on
Wednesday became the latest insurer to report a drop in demand
for personal annuities and growing reliance on sales to
companies, as full-year profits just lagged forecasts to send
its shares lower.
The UK life insurance industry has been shaken by pension
reforms to be implemented next month, which allow retirees to
use their pension pots as they choose rather than being
compelled to buy an annuity giving an income for life.
L&G said sales of individual annuities fell 54 percent last
year and it expected a further halving in 2015. But sales
doubled of "bulk" annuities, which transfer the risk of defined
benefit, or final salary, pension schemes from companies to
insurers.
L&G Chief Executive Nigel Wilson said he expected more to
follow. "You never meet a CFO who says 'boy, I'd like some more
pension risk' - there's plenty of demand," he told reporters.
Annuity providers Just Retirement and Partnership
Assurance have also seen an increase in bulk annuity
sales.
Ultra-low interest rates have led to record deficits in
defined benefit schemes, which as a whole are only 78 percent
funded. Some industry specialists say more than 1 trillion
pounds in UK defined benefit assets are ripe for transfer to
insurers, if the schemes can afford the insurance
costs.
Globally, around $10 trillion worth of liabilities could be
subject to the same trend over the next couple of decades, L&G
said, citing industry estimates.
L&G's yearly operating profit rose 10 percent to 1.28
billion pounds ($2 billion), short of the 1.31 billion average
forecast in a company-supplied poll of analysts.
L&G also appointed Gene Gilbertson as interim president of
its U.S. unit, replacing Jimmy Atkins who is leaving to pursue
other interests after the unit suffered a more than 30 percent
profit drop.
L&G shares, which hit a record high on Tuesday, fell as much
as 5 percent and were down 3.5 percent by 1000 GMT.
"These results appear more an affirmation of previous
trends, rather than something to trigger estimate moves or a
re-rating event," analysts at Mirabaud said.
In India, Wilson said L&G was considering whether to raise
its stake in its insurance joint venture, but regulatory
constraints meant it was also looking at other areas of
development, such as mobile phone insurance or fund management.
The company's total yearly dividend will raise 21 percent to
11.25 pence per share.
($1 = 0.6519 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)