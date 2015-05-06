(Recasts, adds CFO, analyst quotes, share price)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON May 6 Legal & General's will
focus on long-term investment in British infrastructure and
property regardless of the outcome from this week's general
election, the insurer said on Wednesday as it posted record
quarterly cash generation.
Britain will vote on May 7 with the two main parties level
in most polls and neither on track to command a majority.
L&G, which manages more than $1 trillion in assets, said
this year it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds ($2.29 billion)
to a British infrastructure fund.
"No matter who is in power, those are the sorts things that
most politicians would want to encourage businesses to be
doing," Mark Gregory, L&G's chief financial officer, told
reporters on a conference call.
L&G's net cash generation rose 8 percent to 330 million
pounds and operational cash generation rose 11 percent to 326
million, it said in a trading statement.
L&G Investment Management's assets under management rose 17
percent to 736.8 billion pounds, but net inflows in the quarter
were 2.6 billion pounds, compared with 9.0 billion in Q1 2014.
Gregory said index fund investment by Gulf sovereign wealth
funds had raised year-ago inflows.
Individual annuity sales dropped 59 percent to 99 million
pounds from 244 million in the first quarter of 2014, following
UK pension reform which removed a requirement for retirees to
buy the income-bearing products with their pension pots.
Sales of bulk annuities, which transfer the risk of defined
benefit, or final salary, pension schemes from companies to
insurers, also fell, to 655 million pounds from 3.045 billion.
In a further attempt to diversify away from the declining
individual annuity market, L&G entered the lifetime mortgage
market this year, with the purchase of specialist provider New
Life Home Finance.
It said it expected to write more than 100 million pounds
this year in lifetime mortgages. Lifetime mortgages enable
house-owners to take a loan against the value of their property,
which is then paid back when they die.
"L&G remains well-positioned for the challenges facing the
UK life industry and, with the shares having come off March
highs we view them as being attractively priced," said analysts
at Panmure Gordon, reiterating their "buy" recommendation.
L&G's shares were up 1.36 percent to 260.8 pence at 0757
GMT.
($1 = 0.6562 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Jason Neely)