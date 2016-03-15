LONDON, March 15 British insurer Legal & General
posted a 14 percent rise in 2015 operating profit to
1.46 billion pounds ($2.08 billion) on Tuesday, boosted by
demand for products such as lifetime mortgages and the use of
less capital in its annuity business.
The profit was in line with expectations from analysts in a
company-supplied poll.
Net cash generation was 1.26 billion pounds, against a
forecast of 1.22 billion.
Legal & General Investment Management, one of the biggest
investors in the UK stock market, had assets under management of
746 billion pounds, a rise of 8 percent, after seeing external
net inflows of 37.7 billion.
The company said it had a solvency capital ratio under new
European rules of 169 percent. A ratio of 100 percent shows
insurers have sufficient capital to cover underwriting,
investment and operational risks.
Barclays had forecast the solvency ratio in a 160-170
percent range.
L&G said it would pay a total dividend of 13.4 pence, up 19
percent from 2014 and in line with forecasts.
($1 = 0.7014 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)