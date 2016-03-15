LONDON, March 15 British insurer Legal & General posted a 14 percent rise in 2015 operating profit to 1.46 billion pounds ($2.08 billion) on Tuesday, boosted by demand for products such as lifetime mortgages and the use of less capital in its annuity business.

The profit was in line with expectations from analysts in a company-supplied poll.

Net cash generation was 1.26 billion pounds, against a forecast of 1.22 billion.

Legal & General Investment Management, one of the biggest investors in the UK stock market, had assets under management of 746 billion pounds, a rise of 8 percent, after seeing external net inflows of 37.7 billion.

The company said it had a solvency capital ratio under new European rules of 169 percent. A ratio of 100 percent shows insurers have sufficient capital to cover underwriting, investment and operational risks.

Barclays had forecast the solvency ratio in a 160-170 percent range.

L&G said it would pay a total dividend of 13.4 pence, up 19 percent from 2014 and in line with forecasts. ($1 = 0.7014 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)