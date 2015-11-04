LONDON Nov 4 British insurer Legal & General 's net cash generation rose 14 percent to 943 million pounds ($1.45 billion) in the first nine months of 2015 and assets under management rose 8 percent from a year earlier, it said on Wednesday.

Net cash was boosted by greater efficiency and a rise in its UK protection and savings business, along with the firm's "capital-lite" strategy of reinsuring business to cut capital costs, L&G said in a trading statement.

Operational cash generation rose 11 percent to 936 million pounds.

Assets under management rose to 717 billion pounds and external net inflows rose 161 percent from a year earlier to 21.7 billion.

"External political and regulatory uncertainties remain, but we believe that by aligning our strategy to macro trends we have created a high degree of resilience in our business model and are well positioned for further growth," Chief Executive Nigel Wilson said in the statement.

($1 = 0.6485 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)