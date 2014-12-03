Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON British insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) has launched a U.S. index fund management business, the U.S. unit said, as it looks to capture some of the growing U.S. passive fund market.
The firm plans to focus on core fixed income and liability-driven offerings - generally aimed at pension funds and insurers with longer-term liabilities - it said in a statement released late on Tuesday.
L&G's UK investment arm, Legal & General Investment Management, manages more than $466 billion in index, or passive, funds.
The U.S. operation has recently taken on $60 billion in pension assets from LGIM, more than doubling its assets under operation, it added.
LONDON Former British Chancellor George Osborne is to be paid 650,000 pounds a year for working just 48 days a year at asset manager BlackRock , according to parliament's register of members interests.
LONDON Old Mutual is on track to complete its break-up into four parts by the end of 2018, although improvements to IT systems at its UK asset management unit could take longer and cost more than expected, the chief executive said on Thursday.