Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
LONDON Dec 3 British insurer Legal & General has launched a U.S. index fund management business, the U.S. unit said, as it looks to capture some of the growing U.S. passive fund market.
The firm plans to focus on core fixed income and liability-driven offerings - generally aimed at pension funds and insurers with longer-term liabilities - it said in a statement released late on Tuesday.
L&G's UK investment arm, Legal & General Investment Management, manages more than $466 billion in index, or passive, funds.
The U.S. operation has recently taken on $60 billion in pension assets from LGIM, more than doubling its assets under operation, it added.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
NEW YORK, March 13 Verizon Communications Inc sought almost triple the price reduction that it ultimately obtained for Yahoo Inc's core assets following two massive cyber attacks at the internet company, according to a Yahoo filing.