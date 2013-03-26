LONDON, March 26 British insurer Legal & General
has agreed to buy the 75 percent of Cofunds Holdings it
does not already own, in a deal valuing the investment fund
supermarket at 175 million pounds ($266 million).
Buying the rest of Cofunds using 131 million pounds of L&G's
cash reserves will help it reach a goal to expand in the
investment platform business, the company said in statement on
Tuesday.
It expects the deal to conclude within the first half of the
year and to boost its own profits by the end of 2014.
Fund supermarkets provide investment advisors and clients
with administration and management services for their
portfolios.
Founded in 2001, Cofunds has more than 50 billion pounds in
assets under administration and a 22 percent share of the UK
investment platform market, L&G said.
Following the acquisition, L&G's Savings division will have
assets under administration of 103 billion pounds.
L&G said it expected cost savings associated with the deal
to be 11 million pounds per year from 2015, with a one-off
investment cost of around 17 million pounds.