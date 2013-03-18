UPDATE 1-IranAir receives second jet under sanctions deal
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.
LONDON, March 18 Legal & General Group PLC : * Agreed to acquire an interest in cala, UK's premium major home builder, from
lloyds banking group * Acquisition values cala at £210M * Will acquire a 46.5% equity stake in cala, as an equal partner with patron
capital partners
BERLIN, March 10 Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
