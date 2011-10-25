* L&G to assume responsibility for 1.1 bln stg in assets

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Oct 25 British life insurer Legal & General has agreed to take over the pension liabilities of defunct asbestos maker Turner & Newall in what looks set to be the UK's biggest so-called bulk purchase annuity transaction.

Under the deal, L&G said it would assume responsibility for managing the 1.1 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) in assets held by the T&N Retirement Benefits scheme and making annuity payments to its 30,000 members.

L&G, Britain's fourth-biggest life insurer, is not receiving a fee, but aims to profit from the transaction through efficient management of the T&N assets.

Bulk purchase annuities have grown popular over the last 10 years as cash-strapped pension schemes seek to offload the investment and longevity risks of funding annuity payments to groups of retirees.

L&G and Prudential are the biggest players in the market, followed by Aviva and bulk annuity specialist Pension Corporation.

L&G's takeover of the T&N annuity book is slightly bigger than Pension Corporation's 2008 bulk annuity deal with electronics company Thorn, which also held pension assets of about 1.1 billion pounds, an L&G spokesman said.

L&G shares were 0.6 percent higher at 106.9 pence by 0920 GMT, narrowly outperforming the FTSE 100 share index, which was up 0.26 percent.