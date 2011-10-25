* L&G to assume responsibility for 1.1 bln stg in assets
* L&G to get no fee, to profit from efficient management
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Oct 25 British life insurer Legal &
General has agreed to take over the pension liabilities
of defunct asbestos maker Turner & Newall in what looks set to
be the UK's biggest so-called bulk purchase annuity transaction.
Under the deal, L&G said it would assume responsibility for
managing the 1.1 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) in assets held
by the T&N Retirement Benefits scheme and making annuity
payments to its 30,000 members.
L&G, Britain's fourth-biggest life insurer, is not receiving
a fee, but aims to profit from the transaction through efficient
management of the T&N assets.
Bulk purchase annuities have grown popular over the last 10
years as cash-strapped pension schemes seek to offload the
investment and longevity risks of funding annuity payments to
groups of retirees.
L&G and Prudential are the biggest players in the
market, followed by Aviva and bulk annuity specialist
Pension Corporation.
L&G's takeover of the T&N annuity book is slightly bigger
than Pension Corporation's 2008 bulk annuity deal with
electronics company Thorn, which also held pension assets of
about 1.1 billion pounds, an L&G spokesman said.
L&G shares were 0.6 percent higher at 106.9 pence by 0920
GMT, narrowly outperforming the FTSE 100 share index, which was
up 0.26 percent.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
