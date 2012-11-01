LONDON Nov 1 Legal & General Group PLC : * Our UK and US protection franchises increased sales by 30% versus 1.49

billion a year ago * Net pension inflows of £0.4BN in Q3 * LGIM £5.6BN net inflows YTD from international clients * £533M of APE for Q3, growth of 28% over Q3 2011 * Protection sales have grown by 30% Q3 2012 over Q3 2011 * Investment in infrastructure projects has reached approximately £900M at Q3 * Workplace pensions sales grew by 189% to £159M (Q3 2011: £55M), * Net cash generation for the group is up £15M to £616M * Net cash generation of our operating divisions was up £44M to £600M (Q3 YTD

2011: £556M * We have spent a total of £129M in the last three years on solvency II.