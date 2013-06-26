LONDON, June 26 British insurer Legal & General Group Plc has moved to boost its retirement business with the 151 million pounds ($232.6 million) acquisition of a firm which manages the annuity funds of thousands of pensioners.

L&G said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Lucida, which runs 1.4 billion pounds of annuity assets and has 31,000 pensions on its books, from a private equity-owned holding company called LCM Holdings.

The insurer said the cash purchase price will be funded from surplus capital, but synergies resulting from the merger would reduce the net purchase price to around 85 million pounds.

"This is a cracking bolt-on deal in our view," said analyst Eamonn Flanagan at brokerage Shore Capital, highlighting the synergies and added scale to L&G's annuities division.

L&G has pursued a strategy of expansion through bolt-on acquisitions under the tenure of Nigel Wilson, who took over as chief executive a year ago. The Lucida deal follows two other completed transactions since the start of 2013.

In March it said it would acquire the 75 percent of investment fund supermarket Cofunds it did not already own, and bought a 46.5 percent stake in housebuilder Cala Group from Lloyds Banking Group

L&G shares were trading 1.4 percent higher at 0810GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in the benchmark FTSE 100 index .