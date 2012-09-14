LONDON, Sept 14 British insurer Legal & General's investment management unit has poached Lance Phillips from rival Standard Life to be its head of active equities, running a team managing around 7 billion pounds ($11 billion).

Phillips will join Legal & General Investment Management early next year, reporting to Mark Zinkula, LGIM's chief investment manager, the company said on Friday.

Standard Life Investments announced his departure from the firm, where he was head of Overseas and Global Equities, earlier this week..

A spokesman for LGIM said Phillips will take on the task of managing the team from fund manager Robert Churchlow, who will now focus on running funds, having held the post on an interim basis.

LGIM has 381 billion pounds in assets, the company said.