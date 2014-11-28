Nov 28 Legal & General Group Plc :

* Directorate change

* John Pollock, executive director and chief executive officer of Legal & General Assurance Society (LGAS) division intended to retire

* Pollock stepping down from group board at next agm on 21 may 2015

* There will be no direct replacement for John on board.

* Group finance: Chris Knight, CFO for LGAS will now report to group CFO Mark Gregory. He will assume responsibility for procurement and facilities

* Changes in relation to its lgas insurance, corporate and savings businesses; new structure to reduce costs, get better value for shareholders, customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)