Nov 28 Legal & General Group Plc :
* Directorate change
* John Pollock, executive director and chief executive
officer of Legal & General Assurance Society (LGAS) division
intended to retire
* Pollock stepping down from group board at next agm on 21
may 2015
* There will be no direct replacement for John on board.
* Group finance: Chris Knight, CFO for LGAS will now report
to group CFO Mark Gregory. He will assume responsibility for
procurement and facilities
* Changes in relation to its lgas insurance, corporate and
savings businesses; new structure to reduce costs, get better
value for shareholders, customers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)