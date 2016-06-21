June 21 UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc's pension risk transfer business appointed Ashu Bhargava as a director in strategic transactions.

Bhargava joins the firm from Willis Towers Watson Plc's pension's advisory business, where he was a senior consultant.

He will report to Cheryl Agius, head of strategic transactions.

