May 11 Legalzoom.com, which provides online legal services to small businesses and consumers in the United States, filed with regulators to raise up to $120 million in an initial public offering of common shares.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had previously submitted its registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a confidential basis under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.

Legalzoom.com, which intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGZ," plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to scale up its operations, technology and infrastructure.

The filing did not reveal the number of shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company, backed by Polaris Venture Partners, said Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as the lead underwriters for the offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)