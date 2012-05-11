* Intends to apply to list on NYSE under symbol "LGZ"
* Says Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch among underwriters
May 11 Legalzoom.com, which provides online
legal services to small businesses and consumers in the United
States, filed with regulators to raise up to $120 million in an
initial public offering of common shares.
The Glendale, California-based company said it had
previously submitted its registration statement to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on a confidential basis under
the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.
Legalzoom.com, which intends to list its shares on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGZ," plans to use the
proceeds from the IPO to scale up its operations, technology and
infrastructure.
The filing did not reveal the number of shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company, backed by Polaris Venture Partners, said Morgan
Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as the lead
underwriters for the offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)