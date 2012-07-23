* IPO of 8 mln shares

* Company to offer 3.8 mln shares

July 23 LegalZoom.com Inc, which provides online legal services to small businesses and consumers in the United States, expects to price its initial public offering of 8 million shares at between $10 and $12 each.

The company is offering 3.8 million shares while the rest are being sold by its majority-backer Polaris Venture Partners and certain executives, LegalZoom.com said in an amended regulatory filing.

Glendale, California-based LegalZoom.com had in May filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $120 million in an IPO of common shares.

At the top end of this expected range, the company will be valued at about $483 million, based on the number of outstanding shares listed in the filing.

The company, which has about 300,000 subscribers, said it expect a profit of $1 million to $1.6 million, for the quarter-ended June 30, on revenue of $48 million to $50 million.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)