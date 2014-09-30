TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's SoftBank Corp
has been in talks to take a minority stake in privately held
movie studio Legendary Pictures, entertainment trade publication
The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday.
The talks between SoftBank and Burbank, California-based
Legendary, home of hits like "Man of Steel" and the 2014 remake
of "Godzilla", have been going on for weeks, according to the
publication. The talks have been on a separate track from
SoftBank's negotiations with DreamWorks Animation, The
Hollywood Reporter said.
The Hollywood Reporter was first to report that SoftBank had
been in talks with DreamWorks over a possible acquisition. A
SoftBank source and banking sources in Japan subsequently said
those talks had cooled even before media reports about them
emerged over the weekend.
SoftBank declined to comment.
Legendary was founded in 2000 by chief executive Thomas
Tull, who raised funding from private equity investors. A
representative of Legendary could not be reached for comment.
