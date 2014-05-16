BRIEF-Synchrony Financial to buy GPShopper
* Synchrony Financial to broaden cutting edge mobile commerce solutions for retailers through its acquisition of GPShopper
BOSTON May 16 Legg Mason Inc will lay off 62 professionals from its Boston-based Batterymarch Financial Management unit as it is combined with QS Investors, a spokeswoman said on Friday, following a deal announced in March.
The Baltimore-based asset manager had said an unspecified number of jobs would be cut after its purchase of privately-held QS of New York, into which Batterymarch and Legg Mason Global Asset Allocation are being merged to form a new quantitative investing unit.
About 12 Batterymarch employees, mainly investment professionals, will remain in Boston, said Legg Mason spokeswoman Mary Athridge in a telephone interview. Batterymarch CEO William Elcock will likely leave by the end of the year, she said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion