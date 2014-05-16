BOSTON May 16 Legg Mason Inc will lay off 62 professionals from its Boston-based Batterymarch Financial Management unit as it is combined with QS Investors, a spokeswoman said on Friday, following a deal announced in March.

The Baltimore-based asset manager had said an unspecified number of jobs would be cut after its purchase of privately-held QS of New York, into which Batterymarch and Legg Mason Global Asset Allocation are being merged to form a new quantitative investing unit.

About 12 Batterymarch employees, mainly investment professionals, will remain in Boston, said Legg Mason spokeswoman Mary Athridge in a telephone interview. Batterymarch CEO William Elcock will likely leave by the end of the year, she said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)