Dec 19 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said on Monday its largest shareholder, Shanda Group, plans to increase its stake in the company to up to 15 percent as part of a long-term strategic investment agreement.

Baltimore-based Legg Mason also appointed Shanda Group Chief Executive Tianqiao Chen and Robert Chiu, president of Shanda Group, to its board of directors.

Shanda Group had a 10.4 percent stake of Legg Mason as of July 6, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)