GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover, dollar steadies as investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Dec 19 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said on Monday its largest shareholder, Shanda Group, plans to increase its stake in the company to up to 15 percent as part of a long-term strategic investment agreement.
Baltimore-based Legg Mason also appointed Shanda Group Chief Executive Tianqiao Chen and Robert Chiu, president of Shanda Group, to its board of directors.
Shanda Group had a 10.4 percent stake of Legg Mason as of July 6, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.