Sept 12 Legg Mason Inc has issued shares
worth $3 million to its interim chief executive, Joseph
Sullivan, under what a spokeswoman said was a retention
arrangement to keep him in place during a transition period.
The shares were shown in a securities filing on Wednesday by
the Baltimore asset manager, which also filed details about
shares issued on Monday to five other executives under retention
arrangements.
On Tuesday, Legg Mason said Sullivan will take over as CEO
on an interim basis on Oct. 1 from Mark Fetting.
Fetting had steered the company through the financial crisis
since 2008 but failed to stem withdrawals of cash by investors.
Legg Mason directors now face the task of finding a
permanent CEO and pleasing activist investor Nelson Pelt, a
board member whose firm owns roughly 10 percent of Legg Mason's
shares and could buy more after a standstill agreement ends in
November.
The company has said it will consider both internal and
external CEO candidates.
In the filing, Legg Mason said it had issued 116,234 shares
of common stock to Sullivan, currently its sales chief, which
would be worth about $3 million based on Monday's closing price.
Other executives received lesser amounts of shares including
Peter Nachtwey, its chief financial officer, and senior
executive vice-president Ronald Dewhurst.