March 11 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc
said it appointed Ursula Schliessler as chief administrative
officer, effective April.
She replaces Jennifer Murphy who will join Legg Mason's
largest investment affiliate, Western Asset, as its chief
operating officer, the company said.
Schliessler, currently head of global distribution business
management at Legg Mason, will be based in London.
Murphy will join Western Asset at the beginning of May and
will be based in Pasadena, California, Legg Mason said.
