Sept 28 Legg Mason Inc board member Nelson
Peltz reduced his stake in the Baltimore fund company by 12
percent, a securities filing showed late on Friday, but his firm
said the change did not mean less support for Legg Mason during
a leadership transition.
The intentions of Peltz and his Trian Fund Management
company are key to the future of Legg Mason, which has begun a
search for a new CEO amid questions about its strategic
direction. Peltz has not said whether he plans to buy or sell
shares in the company after limits on his ownership expire on
November 30.
In a securities filing late on Friday, Legg Mason disclosed
that Peltz and Trian had disposed of 1.8 million shares of Legg
Mason today, 12 percent of its previous stake, at a price of
$24.84. Peltz retains 12,884,337 shares in the company.
In a statement sent by a Trian spokesman, however, the firm
said the transaction did not indicate a lack of support for the
company but rather "relates to a transfer of Legg Mason shares
by Trian to one of its investors following the expiration of its
lock-up period."
The statement said that "Nelson Peltz is an engaged board
member at Legg Mason and Trian continues to be supportive of
Legg Mason's plans to enhance shareholder value. According to
our amended 13D, Trian has not sold any Legg Mason shares and
has no current intention to sell shares."