Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
Jan 31 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc on Friday reported a profit in the year-end quarter and posted a net inflow of investor cash.
For its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, the Baltimore company recorded net income of $81.7 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $453.9 million, or $3.45 per share, in the same period a year ago, when it took impairment charges.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, on average, expected earnings of 66 cents per share in the most recent quarter.
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.