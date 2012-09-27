BOSTON, Sept 27 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc
has selected recruiting firm Korn/Ferry International
to run its search for a new chief executive, according
to two people briefed on the matter.
Baltimore-based Legg Mason announced on Sept. 11 that
current CEO Mark Fetting would step down Oct. 1. Legg Mason's
board has come under increasing pressure this year to improve
results and boost its lagging stock price.
Board members, including lead independent director W. Allen
Reed, have declined interview requests. Legg Mason spokeswoman
Mary Athridge did not immediately comment.