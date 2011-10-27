* Q3 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.36

Oct 27 Bed springs and store shelving maker Leggett & Platt Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed market estimates and cut its full-year earnings outlook as it faces pressure on its margins from customers opting for lower cost alternatives.

The company's efforts to reduce inventory levels by curtailing production and competitive pricing pressures in certain product categories are also hurting margins, Leggett & Platt Chief Executive David Haffner said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading down nearly 6 percent at $22.20 after the bell. They had closed at $23.57 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Leggett & Platt expects full-year profit of $1.15-$1.20 a share, while analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.34 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company had earlier forecast earnings of $1.25-$1.40 a share for the full-year.

Third-quarter net income fell to $44.9 million, or 31 cents a share, from $47.4 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 9 percent to $941 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 36 cents a share on revenue of 927.2 million. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)