BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Sees restructuring charge to hurt FY after-tax profit by $0.16
* Sees 2011 adj EPS $0.99-$1.04
* Sees restructuring to add $0.07-$0.10 to 2012 profit (Follows alerts)
Dec 28 Leggett & Platt Inc said it expects to take a charge of about $36 million in the fourth quarter, related mainly to the closure of four underperforming manufacturing facilities.
The bed springs and store shelving maker said the charge will hurt its full-year after-tax profit by 16 cents a share.
It now expects full-year earnings, excluding items, to be $0.99-$1.04 a share.
The Carthage, Missouri-based company, which will report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 6, maintained its 2011 earnings forecast of $1.15-$1.20 a share.
The restructuring activities will add about 7-10 cents a share to its 2012 profit, Leggett & Platt said in a statement. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)