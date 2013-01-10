EU mergers and takeovers (March 7)
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK Jan 10 Legg Mason Inc : * Shares jump after Reuters reports private equity, management interest * Shares up 4 percent, daily volume highest since mid-may 2012
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 7 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Glenn Rewick, most recently head of healthcare M&A for UBS Group AG in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as a managing director in its San Francisco office, according to an internal Deutsche memo reviewed by Reuters.
* Co required to pay Orion US Holdings termination fee $30 million if merger agreement with Brookfield terminated - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mT6bJZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)