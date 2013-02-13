BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
Feb 13 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc on Wednesday named Joseph Sullivan as its permanent chief executive, picking an insider to staunch outflows from its funds and smooth relations with its autonomous investment units.
Sullivan's appointment was expected. Legg Mason of Baltimore had been seeking a new CEO since Mark Fetting stepped down under pressure last fall.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)