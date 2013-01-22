Jan 22 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said
it would take pre-tax charges of $734 million in the latest
quarter, in line with its previous estimate, to account for
factors including writing down asset values and uncertainly
surrounding its stock price the search for a new chief
executive.
Legg Mason, based in Baltimore, gave the details in a
securities filing on Tuesday. The charges will be taken against
results for its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31. It said the
after-tax charges would be $508 million.
Last month the company estimated the pre-tax charges would
total $650 million to $750 million, or $460 million to $550
million after taxes.
Mark Fetting stepped down as Legg Mason CEO in October after
years of outflows from many of the company's largest funds.