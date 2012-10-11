Oct 11 Mutual fund manager ClearBridge Advisors
LLC said on Thursday it would drop the name of its struggling
parent company, Legg Mason, from all of its U.S. funds
over the next several months.
With $58 billion of assets under management, New York-based
Clearbridge is the largest manager of equity funds at Legg
Mason.
Baltimore-based Legg Mason has struggled with customer
outflows, poor investment performance at some of its units and a
stock price that remains mired at one-quarter the level it
reached before the 2008 financial crisis. Chief Executive Mark
Fetting stepped down at the beginning of October and Legg Mason
hired search firm Korn/Ferry International to look for a
replacement.
The ClearBridge fund naming move is "part of a larger effort
by Legg Mason to highlight the brand identities of its
affiliated investment managers in its product names," the
companies said in a statement.
Under the new branding, the $4.4 billion Legg Mason
ClearBridge Appreciation fund will be renamed the
ClearBridge Appreciation fund.