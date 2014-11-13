BOSTON Nov 13 Legg Mason Inc said on
Thursday the company's best month of bond inflows since 2007 was
due partly to the departure of famed bond manager Bill Gross
from Pimco in September.
Chief Executive Officer Joseph Sullivan said about half of
Legg Mason's $5.1 billion in fixed-income inflows in October was
tied to the decision by Gross to join the smaller rival. That
has led to client withdrawals at Pimco, or Pacific Investment
Management Co, helping rival bond fund managers scoop up assets.
Sullivan made his remarks at a financial industry conference,
which was webcast.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)