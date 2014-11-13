(Adds context, flow details, paragraphs 2-8)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Nov 13 Legg Mason Inc said on
Thursday the company's best month of bond inflows since 2007 was
due partly to the departure of famed bond manager Bill Gross
from Pimco in September.
Chief Executive Officer Joseph Sullivan said about half of
Legg Mason's $5.1 billion in fixed-income inflows in October was
tied to the surprise decision by Gross to join smaller rival
Janus Capital Group.
That has led to client withdrawals at Pimco, or Pacific
Investment Management Co, and helped rival bond fund managers
including Vanguard Group Inc and Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds. [ID: nL1N0SX0XT ]
Legg Mason, of Baltimore, reported total assets under
management of $719.5 billion as of Oct. 31. Sullivan spoke at a
financial industry conference, which was webcast, and in a
follow-up interview.
Of the $5.1 billion of bond inflows for the month, about $1
billion went into low-fee products, Sullivan said. Of the
remaining $4.1 billion, he said, "a little more than half" was
client cash that came from Pimco after Gross left.
The money went to Legg Mason units Western Asset Management
and Brandywine Global Investment Management.
Sullivan said other assets could still be in transition
because institutional investors typically take months before
deciding to move money. "It will play out for a while," he said.
Shares in Legg Mason were up 1 percent to $54.45 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David
Gregorio)