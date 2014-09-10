By David Randall
NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Healthcare stocks,
high-quality small-cap companies, and Mexican bonds are among
the assets most likely to beat passive indexes in the year
ahead, according to portfolio managers who presented at the Legg
Mason Investor Day in New York on Wednesday.
Scott Glaser, who helps oversee $101 billion in assets as
co-chief investment officer at ClearBridge Investments, said the
firm is "not finding a lot of sector valuation anomalies,"
leaving him to look at smaller sub-sectors for opportunities.
Technology hardware firms, insurance companies, and
pharmaceutical stocks are among areas that now look promising,
he said.
Chuck Royce, a noted small-cap company investor who
oversees the $6.4 billion Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund
, said the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing
program was behind the rally in lower-quality small-cap
companies since the current bull market began in 2009.
Now that the Fed is close to ending its stimulus program,
higher-quality firms like Reliance Steel and Aluminum Co
should perform better than small-cap firms whose balance sheets
are shakier, Royce said.
Equity fund managers' apparent need to make the case for
active management underlies the shift in investor behavior
toward low-cost, passive index funds since the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Last year, investors put approximately twice as much money
into passive funds as actively managed ones, according to fund
tracker Morningstar, even as the broad Standard & Poor's 500
index rallied by approximately 30 percent. Typically, that sort
of market rally has nudged investors to opt for stockpicking
fund managers over passive funds that track the broad market.
Actively managed fixed income funds have been more
successful at drawing investors, in large part because investors
in the asset class typically prize capital preservation over
growth.
David Hoffman, who oversees the $3.5 billion Brandywine
Global Opportunities Fund, said that he expects the bond market
to continue to perform better than consensus expectations. His
biggest positions continue to be long Mexican bonds and the
peso, he said.
"It's getting to be a crowded trade, but we think there's
still value there," he said.
