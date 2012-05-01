* Fiscal fourth quarter EPS 54 cents vs. 47 cents Street view

* Outflows continue at Baltimore asset manager

May 1Legg Mason Inc's quarterly earnings rose 10 percent, the Baltimore asset manager said on Tuesday, as it finished a streamlining plan that cut expenses.

For the fourth quarter ended on March 31, Legg Mason reported net income of $76.1 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $69 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Under the streamlining plan begun in 2010, the company said it had saved $35 million in expenses during the quarter, up from a savings of $8 million a year earlier.

Assets under management stood at $643.3 billion at the end of March, up from $627 billion at the end of December but lower than the $677.6 billion the company had at March 31, 2011.

Clients continued to withdraw money from Legg Mason's funds during the quarter. Net client outflows were $4.9 billion, although the figure was more than offset by $24.4 billion in market appreciation.

(Reporting By Ross Kerber)