By Ross Kerber

May 1 Legg Mason Inc's quarterly earnings rose 10 percent, the Baltimore asset manager said on Tuesday, as it finished a streamlining plan that cut expenses, but faced continued outflows of investor cash from its funds.

The company's shares rose slightly on Tuesday after the results, but were down about 0.2 percent at late morning trading. The prices showed how Legg Mason's track record remains mixed as Chief Executive Mark Fetting tries to rejuvenate its results.

In an interview, Fetting noted outflows have narrowed in recent quarters and that cost-cutting has positioned the prominent fund company to benefit as investment performance improves.

"History in our business would say there is always a lag between performance improvements and positive inflows," he said.

The company actually recorded net inflows in its well-known bond funds in the quarter ended in June 2011, but they have since swung back to outflows amid volatile markets.

Feeting said the flow picture is "not wholly unexpected. Is it frustrating? Yes."

For the fourth quarter ended on March 31, Legg Mason reported net income of $76.1 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $69 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results also included nonoperating gains such as the sale of a wealth manager and a bankruptcy claim, together worth about $16 million. The inclusion of those gains led to a split among some analysts on whether Legg Mason met Wall Street's consensus view it would earn 47 cents per share.

In a research note to investors, Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr wrote that a "clean" EPS would be about 42 cents for the quarter.

"Overall, we think the quarter fell short of expectations, although LM continues to make progress, but think performance and outflow issues will keep investors on the sidelines," Schorr said.

Another analyst, Sandler O'Neill's Michael Kim, said in a note that, excluding the items, EPS would still be around 50 cents a share and still ahead of expectations. The results "seemingly reinforce our thinking flows are reaching favorable inflection points," he added.

The split mirrors the broader debate about Legg Mason, once among the most successful companies in the business with star portfolio managers such as Bill Miller, the contrarian mastermind at Legg Mason Capital Management. But Miller has just stepped down from his best-known fund after years of poor performance and many other Legg Mason fund units have struggled, including its big Western Asset Management bond unit, during the financial crisis.

Things have gotten better lately. Of Legg Mason's long-term U.S. mutual fund assets, two-thirds were beating their Lipper category averages over one and three years, the company said.

But clients continue to withdraw money. Net client outflows were $4.9 billion in the quarter. Excluding money market funds, outflows from long-term equity and bond funds narrowed to $7.7 billion in the March quarter from $12 billion in the December quarter and $14.5 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2011.

The company last reported company wide inflows in the quarter that ended in September 2007.

Assets under management stood at $643.3 billion at the end of March, up from $627 billion at the end of December, but lower than the $677.6 billion the company had at March 31, 2011. The March quarter's outflows were more than offset by $24.4 billion in market appreciation.

With reduced assets from a year earlier, revenue fell 9 percent to $648.6 million,

To cope with the outflows, Fetting began a cost-cutting plan in 2010 to save $140 million in annual expenses. On Tuesday, Legg Mason said the plan met that goal and saved $35 million in expenses during the quarter, up from a saving of $8 million a year earlier.

The company also said it raised its quarterly dividend to 11 cents per share, payable July 9, from 8 cents.

The company's shares were down 5 cents at $26.02 in morning trading. (Reporting By Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)