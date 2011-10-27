* Unexpected bond fund outflow amid volatile markets

By Ross Kerber

Oct 27 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc (LM.N) reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly earnings on Thursday, hit hard as plunging markets led to investment losses and chased investors out of its bond funds.

The Baltimore asset manager is in a restructuring and investors have pinned many hopes on bond products like those from Legg Mason's Western Asset Management affiliate.

But after reaching positive flows for the first time since 2007, Legg Mason's fixed income products posted an outflow of $8.8 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Coupled with equity and money market outflows of another $8.8 billion, and market depreciation of $32.9 billion, the performance left Legg Mason with total assets under management of $611.8 billion at the end of September, down from $662.5 billion at June 30,

Other big asset managers have recently reported outflows for the quarter ended in September, including BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and T Rowe Price Group (TROW.O). However, both those companies had previously posted stretches of inflows.

At Legg Mason, "The fixed-income side was a little bit of a surprise," said Stifel Nicolaus & Co analyst Jeffrey Hopson. He had expected outflows of around $8 billion for the company as a whole.

Legg Mason shares were up 3.7 percent in late morning trading to $27.99, though less than the gains of other asset managers driven higher by rising markets overall.

RESTRUCTURING PROGRESS

In an interview, Legg Mason Chief Executive Mark Fetting said some of the bond outflows ironically were a result of equity market volatility, which forced institutional investors to rebalance their holdings and to move money as a matter of policy, not a judgment about Western Asset Management's funds.

The results come at a key time in a restructuring that Fetting began last year to save costs. In addition to layoffs, the plan also has units like Western and other affiliates taking on more responsibilities.

The program is on track, Fetting and Chief Financial Officer Peter Nachtwey said on a conference call with investors. So far the company has cut 300 jobs and plans another 125 layoffs by December, mainly among technical staff, executives said.

Nachtwey also told investors the company expects to report earnings per share of between 42 and 52 cents in the company's fiscal fourth quarter, in line with expectations.

Fetting told investors that flows should return if the company can maintain good performance. But he also said the other steps should support the company's profits until then.

"There's a real resiliency to our model that allows us to deliver earnings and cash generation," even despite volatility and fund outflows, Fetting said in the interview.

Fetting faces pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, a Legg Mason board member and major shareholder. He has been focusing more on financial firms in addition to the stakes he has taken in food companies.

As of Wednesday's close, shares of Legg Mason had fallen 28 percent so far this year, compared with a 23 percent decline in the Dow Jones index of U.S. asset managers .DJUSAG.

EARNINGS BEAT

For its second quarter ended Sept. 30, Legg Mason said net income fell to $56.7 million, or 39 cents per share, from $75.3 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Both periods included tax benefits, but the latest quarter also included $19.7 million in corporate investment losses. These were mainly mark-to-market losses on seed investments such as money put into new funds, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman and Tim Dobbyn)