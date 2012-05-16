May 16 Legg Mason Inc said it plans to buy back a stake in the company held by private equity firm KKR & Co LP and take a charge.

KKR had purchased $1.25 billion in convertible senior notes in the Baltimore asset manager in 2008. Legg Mason said on Wednesday it will repurchase the senior notes and expects to take a non-cash charge of between $70 million and $80 million in its fiscal first quarter due to the early extinguishment of the notes.

