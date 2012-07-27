July 27 Money manager Legg Mason Inc said
it swung to a loss in the quarter ended June 30 on costs
stemming from a recapitalization and new products.
For the June quarter, the Baltimore company on Friday
reported a net loss of $9.5 million, or 7 cents per share,
compared with net income of $60 million, or 40 cents per share,
in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average
expected Legg Mason to break even in the most recent period, its
first fiscal quarter of 2013.
In May the company outlined plans to buy back notes held by
private equity firm KKR & Co LP. This led to a
non-operating charge of $69 million during the quarter, which
Legg Mason had told investors to expect.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)