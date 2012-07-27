July 27 Money manager Legg Mason Inc said it swung to a loss in the quarter ended June 30 on costs stemming from a recapitalization and new products.

For the June quarter, the Baltimore company on Friday reported a net loss of $9.5 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with net income of $60 million, or 40 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected Legg Mason to break even in the most recent period, its first fiscal quarter of 2013.

In May the company outlined plans to buy back notes held by private equity firm KKR & Co LP. This led to a non-operating charge of $69 million during the quarter, which Legg Mason had told investors to expect. (Reporting By Ross Kerber; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)