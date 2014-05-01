May 1 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as investors poured more money into its funds and expenses fell.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $68.9 million, or 58 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $29.2 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating expenses fell about 10 percent to $562.05 million.

As of March 31, net client cash flows were $8.3 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)